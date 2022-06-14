Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 37,706 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 28.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

