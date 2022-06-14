Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

MAL stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.79. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,993. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$187.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Magellan Aerospace (Get Rating)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.