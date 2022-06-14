Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGLLF remained flat at $12.25 on Tuesday. Magellan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of 10.95 and a fifty-two week high of 28.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magellan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

