Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) Insider Purchases A$15,803.04 in Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS – Get Rating) insider Frank Poullas purchased 46,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,803.04 ($10,974.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.16, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.16.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
