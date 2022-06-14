Main Management LLC Buys 4,421 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 21,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

