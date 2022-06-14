Main Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. 112,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

