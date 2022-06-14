MakiSwap Price Hits $0.0044 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $302,031.86 and $144,906.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

