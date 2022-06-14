Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $316,000.

NASDAQ MLAC remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

