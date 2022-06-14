Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.18. Maple Gold Mines has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 0.39.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

