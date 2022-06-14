Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 777.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79.

Get Maple Leaf Green World alerts:

About Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.