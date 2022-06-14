Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 777.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79.
About Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW)
Further Reading
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.