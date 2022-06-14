MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $306.00 at Atlantic Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities from $340.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $358.63.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $267.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.56. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.