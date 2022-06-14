Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $696,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,940. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

