Matrix Capital Management Company LP Buys Shares of 1,500,000 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,455,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES accounts for about 1.1% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 0.28% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

