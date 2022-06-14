McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

MCD traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.22. 71,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,087. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.54. The company has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.