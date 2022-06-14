MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MedAvail by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

