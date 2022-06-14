Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $251,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.15. 83,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

