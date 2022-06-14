Meme (MEME) One Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00192499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001262 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00377071 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

