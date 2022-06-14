Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,947 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

