Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,627. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

