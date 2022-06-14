Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 905 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,982. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

