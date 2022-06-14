Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,151.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,224. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,377.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,634.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

