Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,215,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,791 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,509,000 after acquiring an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,889,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.70. The company had a trading volume of 424,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.63 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

