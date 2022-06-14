Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,487,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Meta Platforms worth $3,191,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.03 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

