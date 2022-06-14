Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,279,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,354 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,439,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $163.19. 266,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,889,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.03 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

