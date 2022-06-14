Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $224,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 36,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

