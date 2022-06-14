Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.07. The company had a trading volume of 542,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $343.06 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

