Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,025,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 8,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,801. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.