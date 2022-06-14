Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. 79,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,996. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

