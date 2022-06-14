Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,544,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. 173,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

