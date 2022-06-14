Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises about 2.3% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

PFXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.