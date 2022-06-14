Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,099 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Walmart by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 116,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.42. The company has a market cap of $325.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

