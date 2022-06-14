Mint Club Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $720,859.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

