Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

