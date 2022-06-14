Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Mitie Group stock remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.20.
