MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Short Interest Update

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MOST remained flat at $$3.40 on Tuesday. MobileSmith has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

