Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 306.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

