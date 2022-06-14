Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 1,185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 770.4 days.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moncler from €68.50 ($71.35) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($64.58) to €58.00 ($60.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Moncler stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. Moncler has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

