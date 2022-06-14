Morgan Stanley Cuts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $70.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.11.

NYSE OMC opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

