Morgan Stanley Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $140.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.