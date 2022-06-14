Morgan Stanley Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $5.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

