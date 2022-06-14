National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NKSH stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Bankshares by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

