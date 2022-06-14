nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 481.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. nCino accounts for 1.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 1.65% of nCino worth $87,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 92,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.91. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

