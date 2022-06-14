NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.40 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00015199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $483.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00203613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,130,550 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

