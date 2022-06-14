Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
NDBKY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.
Nedbank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.
