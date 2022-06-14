Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells $39,880.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a current ratio of 72.67. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

