Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,493. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

