Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $325,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Target by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.96. 16,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average is $214.65. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

