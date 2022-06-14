Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 6,762 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

