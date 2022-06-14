Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $360,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

