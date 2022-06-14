Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $490,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

