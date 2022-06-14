Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTOIY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.13) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.